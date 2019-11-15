Home

Australia concerned with USP leadership issues

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 11, 2020 10:45 am
The University of the South Pacific. [File Photo]

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne says they are concerned about the leadership issues at the University of the South Pacific.

Payne says Australia recognizes USP as an important and highly valued regional institution and tertiary provider in the Pacific.

She adds Australia is a longstanding partner of USP and they are strongly committed to supporting education in the region.

She further adds they have called for a special meeting of the USP Council.

Australia’s Foreign Minister highlighted it is important to find an acceptable solution for all Pacific countries that is in the best interests of the university and education in the region.

