Australia concerned with USP leadership issues

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne says they are concerned about the leadership issues at the University of the South Pacific.

Payne says Australia recognizes USP as an important and highly valued regional institution and tertiary provider in the Pacific.

She adds Australia is a longstanding partner of USP and they are strongly committed to supporting education in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

She further adds they have called for a special meeting of the USP Council.

Australia’s Foreign Minister highlighted it is important to find an acceptable solution for all Pacific countries that is in the best interests of the university and education in the region.