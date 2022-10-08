Assessment for lower classes to continue

[File Photo]

The Education Minister has reiterated that the decision to scrap exams for Years One to three will remain.

Earlier this year, Premila Kumar had said that there is no need to test the knowledge of these students as they are too young and that there needs to be space to allow these students to learn and grow.

The Minister had also said that they will review all subjects for these students with a view to removing some.

“There will be no exams but teachers are free to do their own assessment, but there is no report for Years 1 to 3, which normally goes to the parents. They can have their own assessment but not the grading of a child, who came first or who came last. That will not happen.”

Kumar adds that they have also reviewed the literacy and numeracy curriculum, which is being trialed and will be rolled out for Years One to Four next year.