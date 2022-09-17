APTC caregiving course widely recognized: PM

[File Photo]

The caregiving course offered at the Australian Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) is recognized overseas.

And according to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Fijians should take up caregiving courses offered by APTC.

He highlighted this at Nananu Village in Tailevu yesterday after the villagers sought the government’s assistance to have caregiving trainers conduct training for youths that are interested in caregiving work.

“Some Fijians had attended University of the South Pacific and Fiji National University and they learnt about caregiving but they couldn’t leave and so the chances of leaving is only possible through APTC training.”

Bainimarama has assured the villagers that the government will try and work out an arrangement with APTC and the villagers.

Ministry of Labour Officer in Charge Saimoni Nabati says several institutions offer caregiving programs and this includes USP, FNU, Omkar Training Center, Makoi Vocational Training Centre, Caregivers Fiji Limited, and TISI Sangam.