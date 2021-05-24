Home

Appointment of school management an issue in some schools

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 3, 2022 4:57 am
Education Minister Premilla Kumar

There are processes in place for schools that need to appoint their school management committees.

This was clarified by Education Minister Premila Kumar who says that the appointment of the school management is an issue in some schools.

Kumar says all schools have constitutions that clearly outline the protocols that need to be followed.

“We have come across a lot of disputes amongst the school management committee. We have come across factions, fighting to become a school manager”.

Kumar says they had to change a school’s headteacher three times in one incident after receiving a number of complaints from the school management committee and later found out that the three heads were not in any way involved.

Kumar says it’s crucial for all school committees to work in collaboration with their school heads as they are the links from the parents to the school and the Ministry.

