Education

Amendment removes PS Education from FNU Council

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 4:25 pm
Fiji National University [File Image]

The Fiji National University Amendment Bill has been passed and will see the removal of the Permanent Secretary of Education from the governing council.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad supported the Bill saying that preserving academic freedom and governance is critical.

“We also need to ensure that the practice of government in terms of giving grants and supporting the University does not in any way influence the governance of the University.”

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says this policy development will in fact allow FNU to be independent in its decision making processes.

“Will ensure that FNU operates free of any interference from the Ministry and that the governance of the University is solely the responsibility of FNU council.”

Professor Biman Prasad claimed that there is an element of fear of government among academics.

However, the Minister for Education says otherwise.

“I think all of us sitting here have read articles coming out of Fiji Times by Dr Neelash Gounder, he expresses his views freely. But what is stopping them not to write. Is there any legislation that the government has made that is stopping Universities not to express their views freely? But we can see in the papers that academics are expressing their views freely.”

Debate on other Bills continue.

 

 

