Allegations against USPSA surfaces

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 11, 2020 12:48 pm
University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson [left] and Acting VC Professor Derrick Armstrong [right].

A petition has surfaced from students seeking to abolish the USP Students Association.

The report was initially brought to the office of now suspended Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson is reassuring its staff and students that the institution’s governing body and executive committee is taking steps to get back to a proper operating system again.

Thompson adds that this has also been brought to the attention of the Acting VC Professor Derrick Armstrong and they are now looking to address the issue.

Professor Armstrong says his office has reached out to the USPSA executives to meet, however they have declined the invitation.

Professor Armstrong adds that his office will be open to when the USPSA decide to speak with him as he continues to look into allegations being leveled against the student body representative.

Stay with us for more on this as we try and speak to the executives of USPSA.

