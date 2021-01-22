All schools to remain closed until further notice

All schools nationwide will remain closed until further notice.

The Ministry of Education has announced that all students, teachers and ancillary staff are to remain at home.

The Ministry is also advising parents and guardians to closely monitor the movement of their children, keep them indoors and away from floodwaters.

Minister Rosy Akbar has urged people residing in low lying areas, coastal areas and flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds or to the nearest evacuation centre.

The Ministry will advise later as to when schools will reopen, as many schools are being used as evacuation centres.