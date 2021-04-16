Home

All FNU exams postponed

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 19, 2021 5:50 am

The Fiji National University has postponed all its exams until further notice in accordance with the government’s COVID-19 restriction on mass gatherings.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Toby Wilkinson says students will be advised on the revised dates later.

Professor Wilkinson says all FNU campuses in Nadi, Lautoka, and Ba will be closed today.

Article continues after advertisement

All students and staff are requested to stay home and strictly adhere to the advisory.

 

