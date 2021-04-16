All FNU exams postponed

The Fiji National University has postponed all its exams until further notice in accordance with the government’s COVID-19 restriction on mass gatherings.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Toby Wilkinson says students will be advised on the revised dates later.

Professor Wilkinson says all FNU campuses in Nadi, Lautoka, and Ba will be closed today.

All students and staff are requested to stay home and strictly adhere to the advisory.