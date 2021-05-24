All examinations deferred to next week

Years 12 and 13 national examinations have been deferred until next Monday.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says Year 12 students were expected to sit for their first paper today, but the unfavorable weather condition means that they have another week to prepare.

“The order of paper will remain the same as it appears in the examination timetable. Year 13 students have already sat for English, Biology, History, Home Economics, Accounting, Geography, and Technical Drawing papers.”

Kumar says Year 13 students will sit for the remaining papers as follows:

Monday, February 14: Mathematics, Tuesday, February 15 Economics and Applied Technology; Wednesday, February 16 Vosa Vaka Viti, Hindi, Urdu, Rotuman, and Physics, Thursday, February 17 Agricultural Science and Office Technology; Friday, February 18, Chemistry and Computer Studies.

The Ministry reassures that they will try to get the results as quickly as possible to ensure that students enroll on time at the University of their choice.

Meanwhile, all Primary and Secondary schools in the West will be closed until next week due to flooding concerns.

However, all schools in the Central, Eastern, and Northern Divisions will open as scheduled today.