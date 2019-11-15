Home

All 91 schools in Lautoka closed until further notice amid case of COVID19

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 20, 2020 6:17 am

A total of 91 schools in and around Lautoka are now closed until further notice.

The Education Ministry made the confirmation following the recent announcement by the Prime Minister amid the confirmation of Fiji’s first COVID -19 case.

The Ministry says these schools fall within the restricted movement zone, from Kings Road at Nacilau Junction past Matawalu Village, Ba to feeder road at Vakabuli Junction, to the Queens Road at Natalau Junction, Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry also says students of the three boarding schools who have not been picked up by their parents will remain in the hostels.

Parents are advised to ensure that their children remain at home and safe during this period.

The Ministry is also urging parents to ensure that their children are engaged in learning activities while staying at home and continue to exercise safe hygiene practices and keep listening to regular updates in the media.

In a statement the Ministry of Education has confirmed that schools outside the COVID-19 restricted movement zone will remain open.

Parents and Guardians are also being advised to monitor the adverse weather condition we are currently experiencing in Fiji.

The Education Ministry says Head of Schools, parents and guardians are to listen to weather forecast and exercise discretion.

 

