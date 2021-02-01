Akbar to meet school heads today

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar will be meeting with heads of government boarding schools from around the country today.

The meeting aims to try and iron out issues regarding bullying.

Speaking in Bua yesterday, Akbar highlighted there has been an increase in bullying cases, especially in boarding schools.

According to the Education Minister, several heads of boarding schools she spoke with have revealed that bullying has always been deeply rooted in the system.

But she says, with the way it’s coming out now, serious measures have to be taken.

Akbar says they need to talk and discuss why this is happening and how it can be solved.

“Bullying in boarding schools that is coming up. It’s not a new issue but now more and more reporting is taking place. We want to make sure that no child or teacher inflicts punishment on the other child – some very serious cases of bullying.”

The Education Minister says she will also meet with old scholars of the respective boarding schools as well as the parents and teachers association as they are also heavily engaged in the school system.