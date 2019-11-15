Akbar clarifies transfer requests

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says teachers who have not been transferred are now being placed in priority pools.

Akbar says they have received numerous requests from teachers to be transferred, however, this will only happen when vacancies arise.

Akbar says teachers who have not received their transfer confirmation will remain in the school where they taught last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know there have been a lot of talks of teacher transfers and etc, so those that are successful in getting a transfer I’m sure by now you are aware of that and if you are not aware of that please keep checking your FEMIS”

Akbar says there are many disappointed teachers and for those who have been transferred should prepare well.