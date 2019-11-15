Akbar calls for more responsibility on children’s safety

The Minister for Education has raised concerns over the death of seven-children in the past two weeks.

While officiating at the International Youth Football Academy Futsal 2020 in Pacific Harbor, Rosy Akbar called on parents to be more alert of their children’s whereabouts during the week-long school holiday.

The Minister says a big part of parental responsibility is investing their time in their children and ensuring they’re free from harm.

“As we travel across the country and work with children, there’s one thing that we find disturbing is the time that we allocate to our children. One of the biggest investments. Yesterday you must have heard about two more drowning cases that we’ve added to the previous week’s list, that’s indeed very sad so parental supervision, parental engagement please keep it your priority. They are your children, they are our children as well and we want what is best for our children.”

All seven children tragically lost their lives in drowning incidents with the latest case being that of two brothers who are believed to have drowned in Vuda, Lautoka on Friday.