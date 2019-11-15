Acting positions are a privilege

Being appointed to act in a head of school position is a privilege says Minister for Education Rosy Akbar.

Speaking in Labasa recently, Akbar says if those acting in head of school posts feel they are being forced into those positions, they can be replaced.

In her meeting with Heads of Schools from Bua and Macuata, Akbar was informed that many are in acting positions and have been so for a number of years.

“I think acting is a privilege. It is a privilege! You get paid 95 percent of the salary and those of you who think you are not privileged, let us know and we will put somebody else there, ok? It’s a privilege. I know you want to be confirmed, but there are certain procedures we have to follow to confirm you.”

Akbar has assured the teachers that head of school positions for primary schools were advertised last year and the Ministry will be filling these vacancies throughout the year.

Secondary school positions will be advertised this year and should be filled by 2021.

“Whether you are acting or confirmed, we want you to do your best. We pay you 95 percent of the full salary and there are hundreds and hundreds of people out there in our pool waiting for be promoted in acting positions.”

Akbar adds, whoever is appointed will have to go through the Open Merit system.