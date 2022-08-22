Academic raises concern about TSLS graduates

A Monash University academic is calling for a review of the provision of scholarships under the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service to address the migration of graduates.

Professor Paresh Narayan says losing 20 to 30 percent of graduates annually to greener pastures defeats the purpose of the assistance, which is to fulfill the needs of local industries.

“What is our policy to address that? Nothing. Even if we are giving them incentives. We didn’t have this incentive when I was paying my scholarship bond. I didn’t have that fifty percent discount.”

During a recent TSLS Key Stakeholder workshop in Suva, Minister for Education, Premila Kumar also highlighted that some students are leaving their studies midway.

“We have to be sure that we recruit students who will be able to complete the journey and accomplish the qualification and not go halfway and then the money is wasted. So how do we select students so that they are able to complete that journey?”

The TSLS is engaging the services of the Queensland University of Technology to identify specific sectors in need of skilled workers to create an adaptable workforce.