A dollar a day initiative to start next month

Government will start rolling out the $1 a day initiative for children next month.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama revealed this while speaking at the opening of the classroom blocks at Navakasiga District School and Lekutu Secondary School on Thursday.

Bainimarama says households earning $50,000 or less will receive one dollar per day which is seven dollars a week or $30 per month over a six-month period.

In total, that adds up to $180 per child as direct assistance.

Education Minister Premila Kumar earlier stated the application for this assistance will be rolled out through an online platform by the Ministry of Economy.

All children from birth to Year 13 are eligible for this assistance.

It is subject to review after six months.