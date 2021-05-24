The Ministry of Education has recorded a 70 percent pass rate for Year 13 examination.

The announcement was made by Minister for Education Premila Kumar when releasing the Provisional results this morning.

Kumar says 8,123 students sat for the exam.

Article continues after advertisement

She says this is an extraordinary result given that 2021 was a challenging year.

She says the results show students’ willingness to perform well under difficult circumstances.

Kumar says the student who scored the highest mark is from Nadi Sangam School with 395/400.

The Minister also says the pass rate is nine percent lower compared to 2020.

The attrition rate is 11 percent and an increase of three percent.

These are the students who did not sit for their exams.

Kumar adds that four of the top five students are girls.

Kumar also says about 65 students have asked for compassionate marks and this is still being assessed.

The exam results can now be accessed on the Ministry of Education online portal.