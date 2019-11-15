6594 cases of bullying recorded in schools

A massive 6594 cases of bullying was recorded in schools around the country last year alone.

This has hit hard and for some parents, they say it’s a time for reflection as everything begins at home.

Father of five, Amania Uluiviti says it’s about time parents re-look at how they talk to their children.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you are approaching your children in a violent way, then they can also do it by bullying other children especially in boarding schools so be careful on how you talk to your children at home.”

For Sivoli Veikauyaki, he says it’s the responsibility of parents and teachers to get things right.

“I am a parent and it all depends on us, what we taught them and also when my children go to school, as a parent I expect the teachers, and the prefects the take good care of them.”

For Parent Sera Matai, she says the negative effects of social media are evident.

“Some of the children don’t want to go to school and they have a reason and some parents are just forcing them to go to school. They should have time to talk with their children, the whole problem here is that most parents are full time on facebook and does not have time to deal with these issues.”

Psychotherapist Sera Kuruleca says it’s time for a holistic approach to address the issue.

“In all schools we need to be looking at it, reviewing it and getting our parents on board because obviously this behavior is learnt from somewhere and the fact that people have not only committed this behavior or assaulted someone else but they’ve also filmed it, they obviously think that something they are doing is right.”

Suva schools recorded 1280 cases of bullying in Primary and Secondary Schools last year while Nausori schools has the second highest with 1260 cases followed by Cakaudrove schools with 1052 cases.

Bullying made up 24 percent of the total cases of violence in schools last year.