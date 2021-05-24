65% Pass rate for Year 12 Examination 2021

As the Year 12 results are out today, the Ministry confirms that Year 12 has recorded a 65 percent pass however there is a decline of 10% compared to 2022.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says the top five scorers were science students including four girls.

Two students from Jai Narayan College scored the highest marks of 398 out of 400.

Kumar highlighted that five schools that topped the Year 12 exams include Jai Narayan College, Xavier High school, and Natabua High School.

The Minister says results are provisional and students have 30 days to apply for a recount or re-check if students are not satisfied with their marks.