MINI BUDGET
Education

53,000 students assisted through TSLS

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 11, 2022 4:35 pm
[File Photo]

53,000 students have been assisted under the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service since its establishment in 2014.

Speaking on the I-Taukei Affairs’ “Na iLalakai program” on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government will continue to play a key role in the academic journeys of students because of its economic and social benefits.

“The Government has invested a lot of money in TVET programs because it creates a lot of development and also alleviates poverty. There is assistance for Form 6 students and other Fijians who want to pursue TVET studies, under the TELS program, including Form 7 graduates.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says 8,600 students will be assisted this year under the TELS and Toppers programs.

The Government will also pay tuition fees for 5,000 students to undertake TVET studies at the Fiji National University.

 

