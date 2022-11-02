5000 scholarships not fully utilized

FHEC Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission says the 5000 scholarships provided by the government for Technical and Vocational Education Training last year were not fully utilized.

Director Dr Rohit Kishore says this as most students were unaware of the initiative, including scholarships to re-skill and up-skill students.

Dr Kishore says tertiary institutions are now working to raise awareness on the scholarships and for students to take advantage of the programme.

“FNU is advertising quite largely about it and I’m sure in a few years’ time, the students will come to know that these opportunities will be properly utilized so that’s happening which is good. The government is working to really fixing the TVET sector. We working with the TVET National Policy at the moment and the Fiji Skills Council and so on and so forth.”

Dr Kishore says they are also working with schools on the career paths taken by students to help them in their smooth transition in higher education.

He says it is crucial for relevant stakeholders, including parents and teachers to share relevant information to help address the limitations in the TVET sector.