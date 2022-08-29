39,398 students to sit for LANA

After a lapse of two years, over 39,000 students in all primary schools around the nation will sit for Literacy and Numeracy Assessment for two days from tomorrow.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused disruption in teaching and learning due to which the assessment was not carried out.

The Ministry of Education says this year a total of 19,673 Year 5 and 19,725 Year 7 students will sit for LANA at 719 centers adding that students from two special schools will also sit for the assessment.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says the Ministry recognizes the importance of Literacy and Numeracy in students’ performance in different subjects at school.

She says the Ministry’s focus on literacy and numeracy in early primary years will ensure academic success for students in later years.

The Ministry says LANA analysis will be used as a diagnostic tool to provide feedback to students, teachers and parents on students’ learning progress.

It is expected that based on the feedback, various interventions can be used to improve students’ basic skills of communication and calculations needed in our day to day living.

The Education Minister has extended best wishes to all Year 5 and 7 students for LANA and is calling on parents and guardians to provide all the necessary support to the students.