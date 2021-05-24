Home

35 students receive awards

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 3:50 pm
Thirty-five students have been awarded for participating in the Fiji Secondary School Essay Competition 2021.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says over 800 students from 88 schools took part in the competition.

Kumar thanked the students for their passion for research, observation, and expressing their thoughts through writing.

“I appreciate that there are many youngsters who are just eager to share their writing skills and creative ideas, it is inspiring to note that if given the chance they would express themselves so vividly and creatively.”

Students were told to write about Fiji’s 50th Independence Anniversary and the diplomatic relations between Fiji and New Zealand.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, says the competition provides an opportunity to seek ideas and fresh thinking on various topics from Fiji’s leaders of tomorrow.

The 2021 supreme co-winners are Esther Takala from Holy Cross College, Taveuni, and Suyeshna Varman from Pandit Vishnu Deo Memorial College, Lautoka.

They received certificates of commendation, trophies, laptops, and $500 while their schools received a commemorative supreme winners’ plaque.

Additionally, 33 other students from around Fiji have also been awarded cash prizes and certificates from a total prize pool of $12, 200.

 

