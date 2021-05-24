Home

Education

$32m disbursed to students through M-paisa

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 1:00 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The Tertiary Students Loans Service has disbursed around $32million to students through M-Paisa in the last four years.

Acting Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal says on an annual basis, around 4,000 students are paid their allowance through m-paisa totalling $8 million.

Lal highlighted this while renewing their agreement for students allowance payment through M-PAiSA.

The Acting CEO says the Board of TSLS sanctioned a review on policies and operations to bring about transformations as part of continuous improvement plans.

He says through the consultations, student associations strongly recommended that TSLS expand its service delivery through digital means.

