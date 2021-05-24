2022 school to begin in April

The first school term for 2022 will begin in April.

This has been confirmed by the Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

Meanwhile, with Years 12 and 13 starting on November 1, Kumar says the fourth term for other years will be either at the end of November or January.

She adds this will depend on the higher rate of vaccination and lower rate of infections.

Kumar says schools should carry on with the provisional enrollment.