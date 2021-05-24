In-person learning is critical

Schools around the country will remain closed until the impact of the volcano eruption in Tonga has cleared and warnings of severe weather systems are lifted.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the closure of schools in the past eight months has resulted in more than 200,000 children losing out on 1,000 hours of in-person learning each.

“That is 200 million hours lost for in-person learning. Supported by a clear COVID protocol for classroom safety developed by UNICEF and WHO, the date for the reopening of schools for all the students will be announced once all evacuation centres are cleared and the warning on tsunamis and severe weather systems are lifted.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says students cannot afford to lose any more hours.

Schools used as evacuation centres will have to undergo decontamination and be assessed by the Ministry of Health before they can welcome students.