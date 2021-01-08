1,500 students to be assisted with school supplies

Fiji Teachers Union and TISI Sangam will collaborate to assist around 1,500 students by providing all necessary stationery including school bags.

The distribution will take place from the 18th to the 21st of this month.

FTU General Secretary Agni Deo Singh will be tagging along with the National President TISI Sangam Sadasivan Naicker and Chairman of the Sangam Education Board Dr Neelesh Gounder to travel to the North to present the items to schools.

TISI Sangam and Fiji Teachers Union will work together so that well-meaning efforts make a positive impact on the lives of children affected by TC Yasa.

Meanwhile, this partnership will address urgent needs of children in schools and areas impacted by TC Yasa.