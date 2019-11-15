USP Librarian being questioned by CID

University of the South Pacific, Chief Librarian Elizabeth Read Fong is currently at Police CID Headquarters.

Fong says she was taken in this morning and will be questioned regarding protests at the university’s Laucala Campus last week.

However, Fong maintains that they were not protesting but rather supporting the now suspended Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The Fiji Police Force has started an investigation into the public gathering of staff and students at the University of the South Pacific.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had earlier said that they are looking into possible breaches of COVID-19 restrictions by those who have been protesting at the Laucala campus.