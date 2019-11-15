TSLB records good student success rates

The Tertiary Scholarship Loans Board has recorded a good success and completion rate from students since its inception in 2014.

Board chief executive Bobby Maharaj says they have not seen any serious issues as far as the National Toppers and Loan Scheme is concerned.

Maharaj says the new initiative announced in the 2017/2018 National Budget has greatly assisted the students.

“We understand that at times the students do make a wrong decision when they enroll for the courses initially. So the new program initiative that allows the students to switch institutions, programs major/minor, I think has eased the risk of the students dropping out because what is happening now is that if a student is enrolled for a particular program and they are finding it difficult – they can make a switch within the first year of their studies – so that has really assisted the students.”

Maharaj says this is in line with the government’s overall vision of ensuring that Fiji has a knowledge-based society.