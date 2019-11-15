Reporters barred from covering USP Council meeting

As the University of the South Pacific Council meeting gets underway at the Laucala Campus in Suva, reporters have been barred from entering the premises.

The security personnel at the gates have told the reporters they are not allowed on University premises.

A number of media personnel turned at USP this morning to cover the Council meeting which will discuss the suspension of Professor Pal Aluwahlia as Vice Chancellor.

FBC News understands even the USP’s official newspaper Wansolwara is not allowed near the meeting venue.

Students meanwhile have free entry.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar was seen at the meeting venue.