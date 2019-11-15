Police question and release USP Chief Librarian

University of the South Pacific, Chief Librarian Elizabeth Read Fong was questioned at Police CID Headquarters this morning.

Fong was released an hour after she was taken in for questioning.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that Fong was questioned with regards to alleged COVID-19 breaches.

This comes as the Fiji Police Force has started an investigation into the public gathering of staff and students at the University of the South Pacific.

Police had earlier said that it will not hesitate to arrest people who are found to be breaching the COVID-19 restrictions during the ongoing protests at the institution.

Earlier, Fong told FBC News that she was being taken by CID this morning to be questioned regarding protests last week at USP’s Laucala campus.

However, Fong maintains that they were not protesting but rather supporting the now suspended Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.