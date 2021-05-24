Exam dates announced

The Education Ministry has announced that examinations for Years 12 and 13, will be held from January 17th for two weeks next year.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says they expect the results to be out by mid-March next year.

Kumar says this timing is based on the assumption that there will be no cyclones-given that this is the cyclone season.

She says they will have to make the necessary adjustments to the school term if there is any cyclone.

Kumar says the Ministry is currently in dialogue with the Universities on probable start dates for the 2022 academic year, adding that other tertiary institutions are also expected to re-organize their dates to accommodate the time-frame.

Kumar says the school term for these students will be 1st November to January 28th, 2022.

The Christmas break for students will be from December 23rd to January 3rd.