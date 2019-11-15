Akbar slams Unionist for misleading Fijians

The Education Minister has slammed the Fiji Teacher’s Union General Secretary Agni Deo Singh for misleading Fijians.

Rosy Akbar says Deo’s claim that the Education Budget was reduced from $800m to $467.7m is a blatant lie.

Akbar clarified that the correct Education Budget is $714m.

She also called on Agni Deo Singh and FTU to decide if they are here to serve the teachers as they claim or their own political and financial aspirations.

The Minister is also calling on parents and teachers to act accordingly to look after the interests of children in their care.