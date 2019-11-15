Education Ministry’s Child Protection policy under review

The Education Ministry is reviewing its Child Protection Policy to make it relevant so that it can curb the pressing issues faced by children in schools and society.

Head of National Education Service Delivery Timoci Bure highlighted this during a virtual submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence this morning.

Bure says the Ministry has set up a committee to consult with stakeholders over the next few months.

He adds the Ministry will continue to prioritize the safety of students in school and have zero tolerance on child abuse, child labour, negligence, and exploitation.

“We have monitoring mechanisms through the office of head of schools and the child protection officer to monitor and observe any indication of abuse that happened within the school or from home. And we also have at our district offices school counsellors who work consistently with our school heads in monitoring and observing student’s behavior.”

Bure is reminding parents and teachers that no students are allowed to use their mobile phones to access social media platforms within the school vicinity.

Committee member Pio Tikoduadua raised a question regarding the boarding school environment and the vulnerability of students exposed to pornographic materials on mobile phones.

Bure says the Ministry has a social media and mobile phone policy and they are banking on school heads, teachers and parents to closely adhere and enforce this.