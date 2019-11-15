10 students to experience Australia’s education system

10 students will be able to experience Australia’s education system following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Education Minister and the Australian Acting High Commissioner to Fiji.

Signing the MOU in Suva today, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says students from remote schools will be considered for the scholarship under the basis of gender, equality, and disability.

The selection will also be based on merit, with a focus on future leaders who are greatly involved in their community development.

“This program will start in July 2020 for Year 11 students in Fiji to go to Australia to do a bridging Australian Year 10 of July 2020 to December 2020, and then follow the Australian Years 11 and 12 which is equivalent to Fiji’s Year 12 and Year 13.”

Australia’s Acting High Commissioner Anna Dorney says the provision of the scholarship is to ensure stronger education ties between the two countries.

“This is a new package of scholarships and it’s part of the Australian Government’s efforts to further deepen education links to the Pacific under the Pacific Step-Up.”

The scholarship provision will give the 10 Fijian selected students exposure to the Australian rich cultural diversity, broadening their overall learning experience.