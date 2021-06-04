Education staff terminated after transport assistance abuse

The Education Ministry has terminated some of its staff from the Transport Assistance Unit last year.

This follows the abuse of the Bus Fare Assistance through E-ticketing that are usually provided to eligible students.

Speaking on the Motion to Review Report on the performance Audit Report on Administrative and Management of the Bus Fare Assistance for school children, Disabled and the Elderly that was passed in parliament last night, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says she is hoping that the termination of the staff will be a deterrence to those that will try and abuse the system.

The stringent approaches to ensure there is a better control that will eliminate abuse and strengthen this assistance. From Term 1 of 2020, we have implemented card restrictions during school holidays, 15 minutes of blackout time from the first tap. Cards can now only be utilized from 6am to 9am and 2.30pm to 5pm.

Akbar says the examination time for students will also be reviewed and will be aligned with the Bus card timings.

She says the Ministry is also in the last phase of developing a Standard Operating Procedures in consolations with relevant stakeholders which is aligned with the Electronic Fare Ticketing Act 2020.

“The Ministry is currently in the process of implementing online application forms, automating reporting and reconciliation strategies within our FEMMIS system.”

The Education Ministry is also working on developing and implementing an online complaint management system that will register all issues raised regarding this assistance programme.