Education remains key investment for Government

[File Photo]

The government will continue to invest a large bulk of its coffers towards the education sector in the National Budget.

Speaking at a budget consultation in Rakiraki yesterday, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Government spends $700 million a year on the sector, which goes towards assistance schemes such as free education, free textbooks and free bus fare for students.

“Even though it was hard, we still put money in education because 65% of the population is below the age of 35. So we have to make sure our young people are educated, to a particular level. If they want to go to university, we can pay for it. They want to go for TVET or vocational courses, we’ll pay for it.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the budget allocation for education was reduced over the past two years due to the pandemic, but Government plans to increase it further this year.

Rakiraki was the last consultation destination before the National Budget is announced next Friday in Parliament.