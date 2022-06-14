Education of Fijians greatest priority: PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the education of Fijians of all ages throughout the country has always been their greatest priority.

While commissioning the $2.1m new Sigatoka Methodist College today, Bainimarama says the pandemic reminded us why education is critical for any country.

The Prime Minister says the only way that Fiji and the entire world have been able to fight against COVID and regain our freedom is due to the knowledge, ideas and inventions of educated people.

“So children please never forget how important your education is to you, your family and for Fiji. Especially in this day and age, when we have made it free for all students at the primary and secondary levels, and when so many avenues are now available to you –– whether that is the sciences, academics, hospitality, a technical endeavour, or any other path you choose for yourselves.”

Bainimarama also commended all the teachers, staff of Sigatoka Methodist College, and the parents and guardians, for the exemplary efforts they displayed over the last two years to help keep the children learning.

He expressed sincere gratitude to the UAE Red Crescent delegation that assisted in the construction of the school.