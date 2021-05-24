Education Ministry will pull out all stops to ensure children's safety

The Ministry of Education says it will go out of its way to ensure students are comfortable in their school environment.

Speaking at Nadogo Central College in Macuata this week, Minister Premila Kumar says the Ministry stands ready to assist students who need help.

As students around the country return to in-inperson classroom learning, the Ministry of Education says some students will not have it easy in school.

And Kumar has assured, Ministry of Education stands ready to help students in any way possible.

“If you need any assistance, please contact your head of school. Head of school will contact the Ministry and we will make sure your needs are met. For example, if you don’t have books, bags, stationery – we are ready to assist you. So, don’t feel that in this difficult time, you are alone. We stand with you and we will assist you along your school journey.”

Kumar adds, the mental health impact of the pandemic on students is also a concern.

“Anyone who needs to talk to a teacher, please feel free. If you are facing some difficulty at home or some personal issues that you want to discuss with someone, teachers are your friends. You can go to them or you can go to the Child Protection Officer or you can go to the counsellor that is available in the school.”

The Minister adds support from parents and the school is essential at this time to ensure the mental and physical wellbeing of students.