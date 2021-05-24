Education Ministry to investigate alleged assault case

The Ministry of Education will carry out its own investigation on the alleged assault of a nine-year-old student in a school in Tailevu.

It is alleged the teacher assaulted the child during a class activity last month which resulted in the child sustaining injuries to his left eye.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says the Divisional Head visited the school and has spoken to the head teacher, the teacher concerned, the parents, and the students.

“A full investigation will take place based on our policy and once that investigation is complete then the recommendations will be made.”

Kumar says they will also allow the teacher in question to explain what happened.

“At the moment there is some denial and we need to get all the information together and obviously, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is also investigating and that information will be very useful to the Ministry of Education.”

The matter was brought to light by the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

Director, Ashwin Raj says the Commission is in possession of photographic evidence, recorded the statement of the child, and is also following up on the medical reports.

He says they have spoken with the school head teacher about the safety of the child as well as ensuring that the pupil is not victimized when he returns to school.

Police have also started an investigation into the matter which was reported at the Korovou Police Post.