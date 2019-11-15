Education Ministry to handle RKS matter

The Minister of Education, Rosy Akbar has assured a thorough investigation will be carried out in relation to the protest undertaken by students of Ratu Kadavulevu School on Friday.

Akbar says the students have agreed to return to their curriculum activities as the Ministry will now handle the matter.

She also confirms the protest was due to allegations relating to the new Assistant Principal of the school.

The Education Minister assured full detail on what transpired will be revealed once she receives a full report from her team.

“I want the student to focus on their studies and not get distracted by this issues, that’s for us to solve, that’s the issue for the Ministry and the HR to solve but again we need to look at what is the reason for that, how genuine is the students’ concern.”

She has also called on students around the country to follow the normal protocols if they have grievances.