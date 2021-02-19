Education Ministry reports alleged cyberbullying to police

The Ministry for Education says it has reported to Police an alleged matter of cyberbullying by former politician Ben Padarath.

Padarath on his Facebook page had posted the picture of the Head Boy of Lautoka Muslim College, questioning why the student is allowed to grow a beard, while boys in all other schools are made to clean shave daily.

Minister Rosy Akbar says her Ministry has also forward the matter to the Cyber Crime Unit.

Akbar says she will be releasing a statement later this evening.

Meanwhile, FBC News has sought comments from the police.