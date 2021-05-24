Education Ministry prioritizes student's safety

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency of Fiji has donated over 200 Personal Protective Equipment kits to the Ministry of Education this afternoon.

While receiving this donation, Permanent Secretary for Education, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says safe learning environment remains a key priority for the Ministry.

Dr. Jokhan says these PPEs will create a much safer learning environment for students.

“Creating safe school environment for our students remain a top priority and without a doubt, the donations that we have received today will go a long way to ensure the right equipment and consumables are in schools when students come back”.

She adds the Ministry wants these students to be safe when schools re-open from next week.