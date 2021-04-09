Education Ministry not spared from climate change

The Education Ministry in recent years has not been spared from the impact of climate change.

This is proven with the continuous natural hazards that occurred in different parts of Fiji, affecting the Ministry’s assets or infrastructure.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Anjeela Jokhan says they will continue to support efforts in the fight against climate change, involving students.

She adds more activities involving students are needed to instill mechanisms and approaches to cushion the impact of climate change.

“Youth represents over 60 percent of Fiji’s total population and plays a huge role in climate change action and advocacy. What better place to start than in schools? It emphasizes the importance of climate education and continued awareness in schools.”

A good number of Suva Muslim College students, held a tree-planting initiative in the build-up to World Earth Day last week.