Education Ministry monitors water cuts

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 7, 2020 8:15 am

The Ministry of Education says schools will remain open for the time being in light of the current water disruptions along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

It has also highlighted that parents and guardians can contact respective Heads of Schools if they wish to pick up their children from school.

The Education Ministry adds that it is closely monitoring water disruptions in parts of the central division.

