Education Ministry launches home learning video competition

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts’ has launched a Home Learning video competition today aimed at primary and secondary school students.

This is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to make the home learning experience more engaging for students.

The competition is open to students from Years One to 13.

Students are required to produce 90 seconds video showing how students are continuing their educational journey during the pandemic.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar, says that videos do not have to be limited to formal home learning such as working on the provided educational worksheets.

Students can participate individually, or with their siblings, and are encouraged to express themselves in a form they feel best suits their ability – dance, drama, role play, poetry recital, mock interview concepts, show and tell, or any other form of creative expression.

Those students who may have connectivity issues can contact their nearest school and seek assistance from the teachers.

The teachers will assist in uploading the videos on the Ministry’s Home Learning Facebook Page.

There are two categories, one for primary school students and the other for secondary school students, with three prizes for each category, including 24 Home Learning Packages, which contains a tablet with 250GB of data and stationery.

Winners will be picked from each major Division, so students from all over Fiji can have a chance to win.

The competition ends on Friday, the 30th of July and winners will be announced by Friday, the 6th of August.