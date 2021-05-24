Education Ministry disgusted by Shamima Ali’s comments on school brawl

The Ministry of Education has labeled comments by Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali, regarding the recent brawl between students at the Suva Bus Stand as disgusting and patently ridiculous.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, says she was baffled by Ali’s wildly off-the-mark comments, as one would think that the Coordinator of the FWCC would have a better and more nuanced understanding of why such incidents occur.

Following a brawl between school girls last week, FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali stated that the children are manifesting what is going on in the country adding that there is no dialogue or consultation beginning with the very people that the country is supposed to look up to.

Ali then went on to say that it is all very well for Minister Premila Kumar to say that it is everyone’s responsibility and then called the Minister out to set the example by showing them how to resolve issues in an amicable manner and how to work in bipartisanship in Parliament.

Minister Premila Kumar responded saying all right-thinking people know that addressing domestic violence is the responsibility of society as a whole, not just that of NGOs, and the State.

She adds that similarly, it is expected that the Coordinator of the FWCC also has the common sense to know that one cannot assign blame for unruly behaviour on the part of our children to the state of the nation.

Kumar says it is an utter shame that the Coordinator of the FWCC has decided to use children as a political football in her feeble attempts to denigrate Government when all else fails.

She adds that Shamima Ali’s modus operandi has become so obvious and one wonders whether the Coordinator runs an NGO or a political party.

The Education Minister says if one were to give any credence to her twisted logic, one could also simply deduce that the surge in domestic violence in this country is also a reflection of the failure of the FWCC given that the NGO has been at it for decades now.

Kumar says it is an incredibly ridiculous and misleading thing for Ali to say that ‘it is the state of the nation, that children are manifesting what is going on in the country’ as if fights between students are a recent phenomenon.

The Education Minister says everyone, including parents, knows that similar incidents have been occurring for decades adding that to blatantly politicize a brawl between students is incredibly irresponsible and shifts the blame from the actual reasons for this kind of violence.

Kumar says children and young adults are still developing and often lack the ability to resolve conflicts without violence – peaceable conflict resolution is a part of the morals and values that parents and guardians, as well as faith-based organisations, should be instilling in our children, in addition to what is taught by teachers at school.

She says people also know that students who come from backgrounds where violence is present, such as homes where there is domestic violence, are especially vulnerable and may have behavioral issues.

Kumar asked whether the Coordinator of the FWCC had a better understanding of this as it is part of her work.

The Minister for Education then stated that studies have proven school-aged children are deeply affected by domestic violence in their homes, which traumatizes them and this may result in problems at school, including the manifestation of rebellious behaviour.

Kumar has questioned why Shamima Ali did not say what she and her organization would be doing to assist and help in stemming such societal-based violence, which is actually part of the work she purports to do.

She says to use children to make such a blatantly political statement tells them everything they need to know about the FWCC.

Kumar says instead of fighting to protect women, Ali seems to have made it her mission to solely focus on making political attacks on Government, even when children fight.

She also stressed that donors to the FWCC are being misled into giving funding for what appears to be a political campaign adding that there are many vulnerable girls and women who are in dire need of help and to use donor funds for political advocacy is a grave disservice.

The Minister then stated that one good example was the recent ‘Sex for Grades’ saga at the University of the South Pacific which was highlighted by the media, shocking the entire community.

Kumar says many noticed Ali dodged questions by a youth group and did not respond to them. Yet, she wants to talk to the government about bipartisanship and consultations?

Kumar adds that since the FWCC is an organization that should be protecting young women, there were high expectations of a large outcry against the exploitation of young girls, and demands for the young girls to be protected from exploitation, but instead, the FWCC seems to only be interested in politics.

The Minister for Education says Shamima Ali, as well as the Fiji Times, conveniently misrepresented her comment which referred to the fact that the responsibility of teaching our children proper values and to refrain from violence is not solely that of the Ministry of Education, schools, or teachers, but is also shared by parents, guardians and community leaders.

Premila Kumar has made it clear that the Ministry has always held the position that education is an entire community effort and all parties must play their role in molding our future generations.

She says she is proud that schools and teachers are doing all they can to keep students disciplined but everyone needs to play their part when children are not in school.

The Ministry urges all Fijians to work together to find sustainable and viable solutions that we can all make positive contributions toward.