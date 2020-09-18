Education Ministry commends Fathers in Fiji

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has acknowledged fathers in Fiji for bearing responsibilities during these trying times.

In her Father’s Day message, Akbar says fathers are an integral part of the nation as they stand as a pillar of strength.

She has also encouraged parents to play the role of uplifting the spirits of children and continue to spread love and hope.

Akbar highlighted that a father can be anyone who takes up the challenge to fulfill fatherly duties, including single mothers, grandparents and guardians.