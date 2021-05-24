Home

Education

Education Ministry clarifies media report

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 7:26 am

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts has clarified incorrect information reported by the Fiji Times on Friday 25th of June 2021 titled “Teachers Report to Work from Monday”.

In a statement the Ministry says that Fiji Times misinterpreted the Circular sent to all its Heads of Schools last Thursday, advising teachers to prepare weekly home study packages for their students.

The instructions from the Ministry stated that only those teachers who do not have resources such as computers, internet, textbooks and printers at home may access school-based resources.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Times also reported the same.

However the Ministry says it has not asked all teachers to report to work from tomorrow.

FBC News has sent questions to The Fiji Times and are awaiting a response.

