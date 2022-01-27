Education Ministry calls out fake news

The Ministry of Education is reiterating that schools will remain closed until clearance has been received from the National Disaster Management Office.

This comes as there has been circulation of a social media post regarding the reopening of schools for next Monday 17/01/22 after TC Cody.

The Education Ministry says this social media post is fake news.

It clarifies that as announced earlier, schools will remain closed until the clearance is given that the weather has improved and schools are ready to be opened.

The Ministry says it is disappointing to learn that people are circulating fake school reopening dates which can cause confusion, especially to families who have taken refuge in schools being used as evacuation centers, as well as other families who have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Cody.

It is urging Fijians to be vigilant on what information they believe.

Fijians are being advised that if they do not see it on the Ministry’s Facebook page or the Fijian Government’s Facebook page, then please do not believe it.